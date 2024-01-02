January is not typically the time of year to talk about maple syrup production. But, due to recent warm weather, one local maple farm is churning out thousands of gallons.

While March and April is usually the height of maple syrup season, Michael and Laura Parker, of West Chazy, produced 2,300 gallons of maple syrup last week.

“We’ve never produced syrup in December. We expanded some this year, so we’ve never tapped this early either,” said Michael Parker, Parker Family Maple Farm.

His wife and business manager, Laura, said, “We have had early runs. Typically, you get the January thaw, you know notorious North Country.

Parker has roughly 120,000 trees spread out over 2,000 acres. He said they usually produce around 50-65,000 gallons of syrup every year.

This year, Mother Nature just gave them an early start.

“So, a maple farm of this size, it takes us about 3 months to get all our trees tapped with the weather and snow depth and stuff. We started around the 12th of December this year. We decided to start tapping. The weather was optimal sugaring weather, trees started flowing, so we caught a little bit of it and actually ended up producing about 2,300 gallons of syrup last week.

Such an early start means extra-delicious goodies for everyone. Parker’s farm store is open year round, and offers all sorts of maple treats.

Check out their website here.