WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As a wave of smoke moves through upstate New York resulting from a series of wildfires reaching the Quebec province of Canada, New Yorkers are looking to stay safe. On Thursday, Warren County announced that N95 face masks would be made available to the public.

The county is offering masks on a first-come, first-served basis at the DMV entrance of Warren County Municipal Center. Supplies will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday. The county is currently working with other organizations and communities to get face masks to vulnerable populations and workers.

N95 face masks have been encouraged as parts of New York see their air quality index ratings change due to the effect of smoke. As of Thursday, Warren County was rated as in “Good” condition.