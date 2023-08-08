WHITEHALL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Every year, a special festival gathers in the Washington County village of Whitehall. More than 2,000 people come to town for a chance to call and talk about the folklore favorite Sasquatch. This September, they’ll do it again.
Whitehall’s annual Sasquatch Festival & Calling Contest returns to town from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30. The calling contest is split into kids and adult categories, with pre-registration open now. In addition to competing for the title of best Sasquatch caller, visitors can expect vendors, Sasquatch-centric authors, games, food, and a full beer garden.
Speakers will lead talks all day on Sasquatch evidence, hoaxes, and more. The full schedule for the day includes:
- 11:45 a.m.: Hoaxes with Steve Kulls
- 12:30 p.m.: Hominoids & Handprints with Karac St. Laurent
- 1:15 p.m.: Field Work with Mike Anne
- 2 p.m.: Local Evidence with Paul Bartholomew
- 2:45 p.m.: Scientific Defiance with The Forest Fleur Team
- 3:30 p.m.: Future of Sasquatch with The Forest Fleur Team
- 4 p.m.: Speaker panel and Q&A
- 5 p.m.: Sasquatch calling contest
The contest is free to enter, and the festival free to attend. Festivities are hosted at 130 Main St. in Whitehall, along the Champlain Canal.