LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – If you live or have spent time in Lake George, you’re likely familiar with the Warren County Bikeway, running from Battlefield Park in the village on south towards Glens Falls. That’s just one of many ways to get out and get riding around Lake George – especially if you’re willing to take a trip north to Warrensburg, Chestertown or North Creek.
With temperatures high this week, it’s a great time to get outdoors. Pickleball courts are netting up, and bike paths have mostly shed their snow. Find out where to take a ride around Lake George and the southern Adirondacks.
- Feeder Canal Trail
- 9 miles long
- Runs along the Feeder Canal in Glens Falls and Hudson Falls
- Gravel path, mountain bikes ideal
- North Creek Ride
- 30.7 miles long
- Loops from North Creek to Olmsteadville and back
- Parking at Gore Mountain in North Creek, and Olmsteadville Canoe Access on AP Morse Highway
- North Creek-Thurman Ride
- 40 miles long
- Loops to and from North Creek, running through Johnsburg, Chester and Thurman
- Queensbury/Champlain Canal Lock 9 Loop
- 30 miles long
- Runs from Country Club Road lot of the Warren County Bikeway east, looping around Kingsbury
- Rivers and Lakes Ride
- 41.2 miles long
- Follows the Schroon River from Warrensburg to Loon Lake, Friends Lake, and the Hudson River
- Parking on Richards Avenue in Warrensburg, Warren County Hudson River Recreation Area, and roadside locations along the route
- Three Lakes Ride
- 33.2 miles long
- Runs from Chestertown to Brant Lake, Schroon Lake and Loon Lake
- Parking at The Hub in Brant Lake, and the corner of NY Route 8 and US Route 9
- Warren County Bikeway
- 9 miles long
- Runs from Battlefield Park in Lake George to downtown Glens Falls, with spots along the way marked by the Warren County Historical Association
- Some sections share the road with vehicles
- Dogs not allowed