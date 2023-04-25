GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Three museums in the Arts District of Glens Falls are set to celebrate International Museum Day next month. The World Awareness Children’s Museum, Chapman Museum, and Hyde Collection all have their own offerings in the works for those who take advantage of the free admission.

At each of the three downtown museums, visitors can get a passport for International Museum Day. Visitors can gather stamps, and enter to win free family memberships for future visits to each museum.

“This is an opportunity for our community and beyond to see what our local cultural organizations have to offer,” said Chapman Museum Program Coordinator Maureen Folk. “We feel fortunate to have three museums right here in Glens Falls, and they all offer something unique.”

Offerings from the trio of museums include:

The Chapman Museum will host an event where visitors can build their own family trees Extended hours: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

The Hyde Collection will host “gallery games” with prompts leading visitors through the museum, engaging with the artwork as well as with fellow patrons Regular hours, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The World Awareness Children’s Museum will let visitors customize their own “gallery” using art from around the museum Free admission from 3-8 p.m.



“The Hyde Collection is pleased to partner with other Glens Falls museums to collectively invite

the community to engage with cultural institutions. This is such a wonderful celebration and fitting as the Hyde celebrates its 60th anniversary in 2023,” said Hyde Collection Education & Engagement Director Katelyn Foley.

International Museum Day is recognized to celebrate the role of museums in sharing cultural heritage across the world. Free admission at the Glens Falls area museums does not apply to registration for regularly-scheduled events and classes.