ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)— For the second day in a row, an air quality health advisory has been issued for New York State as smoke from the Canadian wildfires continues to make its way to the United States.

“Air quality has been unhealthy in every corner of the state of New York,” said Governor Kathy Hochul at a press conference in New York City.

From Western New York, to Central New York, the North County, and Capital Region, the skies have been visibly hazy. The governor once again sending help to Canada.

“We deployed our third group yesterday to be part of a northeastern unit comprised of other individuals from Maine and New Hampshire. But the truth is, there is no end insight,” said Hochul.

With Fourth of July weekend celebrations approaching, the governor is urging New Yorkers to take precautions, especially those with heart disease or respiratory illnesses.

“Little children should not be out playing when the conditions are in hazardous numbers. Senior citizens, people with asthma we have 400,000 children with asthma in our state today. They need to be told that this is not the time to be outside, riding their bicycles or even at summer camps.”

Masks such as N-95s are being recommended. New Yorkers can check the air quality in their region by going to the website https://www.airnow.gov/ and will be getting cellphone alerts if their air quality reaches 200 or higher for at least one hour or more.

“This is unfortunately the effects of climate change that we have been warning about for decades, but the reality is, this is going to be the new normal for New York.”

The governor said until the fires are under control, we can expect intervals of smoke based on wind shifts. Another air quality advisory is expected on Friday.