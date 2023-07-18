Lake Placid, NY – Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot is now just over $1-billion dollars, and a $50,000 winning ticket was sold at the Stewart’s Shop in Lake Placid.

“Whenever the Powerball is high, that’s the topic of conversation at Stewart’s. Wow, the Powerball is getting high, I better buy one,” said Matt Brandes.

The name of the buyer who purchased Monday’s winning ticket has not yet been released.

The dollar amount keeps rising since nobody won the big jackpot.

“We trying to make this two dollars turn into a billion dollars,” said Thomas Bradley and Mike Jones of Philidelphia, Pennsylvania.

Odds of winning Wednesday night’s jackpot are one in two-hundred and ninety-two million.

“That’s the winner. That’s the one right here,” said Bradley and Jones.

“Might as well, a billion dollars,” said Brandes.