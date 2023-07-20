Rouses Point, NY – Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot rose to over $1 billion dollars before the big winner was picked in California, and a local Powerball winner is in the North Country.

The ladies working at Cornerstone Pharmacy in Rouses Point woke up to some pretty big news Thursday morning. Their store sold a one-hundred-thousand-dollar winner in Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing.

That has created a lot of excitement at the local drug store.

“We’ve had phone calls back through the pharmacy, you know people ordering in their refills, and then asking if we know who won the Powerball. We’ve had people coming in. Doctors offices have been asking us when calling in their scripts. It’s a buzz,” said Cornerstone Supervising Pharmacist Carlinda Lapierre.

Although there’s no word on who bought the ticket, the people at Cornerstone say they’re excited and hope it’s somebody local.