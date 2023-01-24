ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — In an affidavit in Albany County Court, a woman claim the boxer Mike Tyson raped her outside a popular Albany dance club—Septembers—in the early 1990s.

“I met Mike Tyson in the early 1990s at a dance club called Septembers,” the affidavit read. “My friend and I were hanging out with him and his limousine driver. Tyson told us about a party and asked us to join him. My friend was going to drop off her car and Tyson said he would pick her up in the limousine.”

While on their way to pick up the alleged victim’s friend, she alleges Tyson tried to kiss her. She said she told him “no” and asked him to stop, but he continued to allegedly attack her.

“He then pulled my pants off and violently raped me,” the affidavit reads. “As a result of Tyson’s rape, I suffered and continue to suffer from physical, psychological, and emotional injury.”

The woman is seeking $5 million in damages for the alleged attack. Her attorney has filed an affirmation to keep her identity anonymous, out of fear she might be publicly scrutinized.

“This will be in the news across the country and plaintiff’s identity must be protected,” the affirmation read.

The lawsuit was filed earlier this month under New York’s Adult Survivors Act. The law allows for the creation of a “lookback period” for victims of sexual assault and abuses over 18 years to pursue time-barred claims in court.

Tyson was found guilty of taping a woman in Indianapolis in February 1992. The two-week trial drew nationwide media attention.

Tyson was sentenced to 10 years in jail, the last four of which were suspended. He was released in March 1995. Tyson has always maintained his innocence in that case.

You can view the Albany County affidavit below.