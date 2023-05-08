ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 23-year-old woman faces an attempted murder charge after she tried to drive into the Hudson River while her child was sitting on her lap, according to Albany Police.

Santisha Lopez is charged with second-degree attempted murder and endangering the welfare of a child.

On Saturday, May 6, around 5 a.m., police responded to the boat launch at 20 Quay Street for reports of an occupied car that appeared to be driving into the water. Police say they found a sedan stuck on the curb near the boat launch just feet away from entering the river.

A woman, later identified as Lopez, and a two-year-old were inside the car. Police say after an investigation, they found the driver was involved in a domestic-related incident prior to the incident and drove her car towards the river with her child on her lap.

The child was evaluated by emergency medical personnel at the scene and was in good health. He was turned over to a family member.

Lopez was arraigned Saturday morning in Albany City Criminal Court and is remanded to the Albany County Jail.