Newbury, VT – A Vermont man died in an early morning house fire in Newbury on Friday.

Crews from the Newbury and Corinth Fire Departments were notified of a fire at a single-family residence on Bowen Rd and arrived to the whole house engulfed in flames.

All occupants had made it out safe initially, but police say James Lacount went back into the structure to get car keys with the goal of moving a vehicle away from the building.

The house collapsed after Lacount had entered the building, and Lacount never returned.

Investigators found Lacount’s body in a bedroom on the first floor, and investigators say the fire does not appear to be the result of a criminal act.

The damage to the house from the fire limited investigator’s ability to determine the source and cause of the fire.