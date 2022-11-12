A man from Newbury is due in court on Monday in connection with a shots-fired incident and an alleged armed threat.

Vermont State Police accuse Troy Brock, 52, of both firing several gunshots inside his own home and pointing the gun at someone else. No one was injured. This apparently took place on Brock Hill Road shortly before 5:30 Friday evening.

Brock is charged with aggravated domestic assault and reckless endangerment. He’s being held at Northeast Regional Correctional in St. Johnsbury without bail.