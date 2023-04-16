Former Jay Peak president Bill Stenger wants a judge to rescind his $250,000 restitution order in the biggest fraud case in Vermont’s history, the Caledonian-Record reports.

According to the newspaper, Stenger’s lawyers claim to possess new evidence showing Vermont officials failed to act in 2015 when notified about financial problems with a proposed $110 million biomedical research facility. Foreign investors were to fund the project in Newport through the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services EB-5 program in exchange for green cards.

The project was never built, despite $85 million being raised. Stenger was one of three men indicted for fraud in May of 2019 in connection with the failed development. His co-defendants were Jay Peak owner Ariel Quiros and William Kelly, an advisor to Quiros.

All three pleaded guilty. Quiros was sentenced to five years in prison; Stenger and Kelly were both sentenced to 18 months. Stenger was released to home confinement last month after serving nine months of his sentence.