Newport man dies in Kirby motorcycle crash

A man from the Northeast Kingdom has died after a motorcycle crash on Route 2 in Kirby. It happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. Saturday near the St. Johnsbury town line.

Vermont State Police say Larry Bowman, 64, of Newport was heading west when he lost control of his bike on a curve. He crossed the center line, sideswiped an oncoming truck and then hit the trailer the truck was towing.

Bowman was wearing a helmet, but he died at the scene. The truck driver was not hurt; however, his trailer was destroyed.