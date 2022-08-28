Vermont State Police say they’re working with the Orleans County State’s Attorney’s office to investigate a deadly crash in Lowell.

A 22-year-old Lowell man was driving a pickup truck westbound on Route 58 shortly before 10:30 Saturday night. Troopers say he lost control during a left-hand turn. The truck left the roadway, hit a guardrail and rolled over more than once. A passenger — Shane Copp, 24, of Newport — died at the scene.

The driver was not injured, and he had not been charged with anything as of Sunday night. However, police say criminal charges are possible, adding that they believe high speed was a factor in the crash. Neither man was wearing a seat belt.