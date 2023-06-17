Vermont State Police investigators are searching for witnesses to a deadly crash on Interstate 91 in the Northeast Kingdom.

The crash took place shortly before 9:30 Friday night on I-91 North in Barton. Troopers say Derick Ward, 39, of Newport drove off of the pavement about a quarter-mile south of Exit 25.

He crashed his utility truck into a wooded area of the highway median and died before first responders could reach him.

VSP is asking you to call the Derby barracks at (802) 334-8881 if you saw what happened. Traffic on the highway was reduced to one lane near the scene of the crash for more than five hours.