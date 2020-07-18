Newport police search for woman accused of custodial interference, obstruction

Police in Newport are asking for help to find a woman that they say has disappeared. Shannon Webb, 41, may have a three-year-old child with her.

Webb is accused of failing to return the child to the custody of the Vermont Department for Children and Families when she was required to do so. She’s wanted for custodial interference and obstruction of justice. Webb’s last known whereabouts were somewhere in Orange County, but there’s no indication of when that was.

If you have any information about where she is, the Newport Police Department is asking you to do one of two things — call them at (802) 334-6733 or dial 911. They urge you to not approach her yourself if you happen to see her.