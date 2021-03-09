Newport prison reports 8 new COVID cases; outbreak rises to 115 inmates, 11 staffers

The Vermont Department of Corrections says an outbreak of the coronavirus at the Newport prison appears to be slowing down.

The department reported six new cases of COVID-19 in inmates and two new staff cases at Northern State Correctional Facility on Monday. The outbreak started after a staff member and 21 inmates testing positive in testing on Feb. 23.

Now there are 115 inmates cases and 11 staff cases. The department says 20 inmates were cleared to leave medical isolation on Saturday. The prison has been in full lockdown since Feb. 25.

More testing was done on Monday.