A woman from Newport will be arraigned on Monday after being arrested on five different criminal charges, including attempted murder.

The Newport Police says she’s Sarah Carpenter, 49. She’s accused of attacking two people with blunt objects during an argument and of running one of them over with her car. Investigators say this happened on Spring Street, just before 11:00 Friday morning. Carpenter’s other charges include aggravated assault, aggravated domestic assault, unlawful restraint and disorderly conduct.

Officers arrested her early Friday evening; she’s being held without bail. The person reportedly hit by the car was treated for head and neck injuries at North Country Hospital and released. Police say the other alleged victim, who was reportedly in a relationship with Carpenter, declined medical help.