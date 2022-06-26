It’s very much an open question if the Granite State will be able to keep its status as the first presidential primary state in the nation, according to the New Hampshire Bulletin.

Back in April, the Democratic National Committee decided to re-open the nominating calendar for 2024. Democratic officials from 16 states made cases to national party leadership this week about why they should be first — or, at least, close to it. New Hampshire was one of those 16 states.

The DNC’s rules and bylaws committee plans to vote on the primary calendar in August. The full Democratic National Committee is likely to do so in September. The current order could be left intact, or it might be upended.

Meanwhile, the Republican National Committee has already decided to keep its calendar unchanged for 2024. The Iowa caucuses will be the first GOP contest of any kind, and the Granite State will remain as the first Republican primary.