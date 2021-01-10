NH Attorney General steps back from job after state Supreme Court nomination

New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon MacDonald is stepping back from his job while his nomination to lead the state’s highest court is pending. In a formal letter, he has delegated his job duties to Deputy Attorney General Jane Young, who will be the state’s top prosecutor in an acting capacity.

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu has nominated MacDonald, a fellow Republican, for Chief Justice of the New Hampshire Supreme Court. It’s the second time the governor has tapped MacDonald for the post.

Chief Justice Robert Lynn retired from the bench in the summer of 2019. At that time, the Granite State’s Executive Council refused to confirm MacDonald as Lynn’s successor. The council was led by Democrats then, but it now has a GOP majority.