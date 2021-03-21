NH bill to allow over-the-counter rape test kit sales sent back for more work

Lawmakers in New Hampshire have set a bill aside for further work that would allow rape test kits to be sold over the counter. The full State Senate has voted to send the bill back to its own Commerce Committee.

Opponents of the measure say allowing the sales would exploit sexual assault victims’ fear and trauma. There’s also concern that the sales would lead to false hope of perpetrators being caught.

Supporters say the decision to remand the bill back to committee will allow kit manufacturers to address concerns with the proposal. Law enforcement and victims’ advocates have been among the groups raising those concerns.