The Democratic National Committee is giving New Hampshire until September 1 to comply with new 2024 presidential primary rules that Granite State Democrats oppose, according to Politico and other national media outlets.

Earlier this year, the DNC set the South Carolina primary as the party’s first primary in the nation, scheduling it for February 3. The committee’s calendar has Democratic voters in both New Hampshire and Nevada going to the polls three days later on February 6.

However New Hampshire has a state law mandating that their state’s primary will go first. State-level political leaders from both major parties aren’t willing to amend or repeal the law. The Granite State’s Republican primary on February 13 will be the GOP’s first primary contest.