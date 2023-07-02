New Hampshire officials have dropped all charges against the six people who were still facing them for disrupting an October 2021 meeting of the state’s Executive Council.

According to the state Department of Safety, prosecutors don’t believe they could prove any of the criminal charges beyond a reasonable doubt. The six were scheduled to go to trial in the near future.

Nine people were arrested at that Executive Council meeting in Concord. It was centered around discussion of a possible expansion of a COVID-19 vaccination program.