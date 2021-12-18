The state of New Hampshire is expecting a strong winter tourism season, projecting that more than 3,000,000 visitors will travel to the Granite State and spend $1.2 billion while there.

The New Hampshire Division of Travel and Tourism Development released its winter forecast on Saturday. The document shows that tourism officials have resumed marketing efforts in Quebec and Ontario now that the Canadian border has re-opened for non-essential travel.

The winter advertising highlights snowmobiling, skiing and snowboarding, among other things. New Hampshire tourism ads are expected to return in other areas of New England in January.