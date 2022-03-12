New Hampshire is one of six states where Republican lawmakers have recently introduced bills to require all ballots cast in all future elections to be counted by hand.

Members of a New Hampshire House committee from both major parties unanimously voted on Wednesday that the full chamber reject House Bill 1064. The measure is similar to hand-counting bills that have also been floated in Arizona, Colorado, Missouri, Washington state and West Virginia.

The push comes during continued false claims by former President Donald Trump that the 2020 election was stolen from him, despite no evidence of widespread fraud. There is only one model of vote-counting machine approved for use in the Granite State, and a comprehensive audit last year found it to be reliable.