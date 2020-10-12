NH health leaders concerned about possible COVID exposure at Portsmouth restaurant & bar

If you were in Portsmouth, New Hampshire about a week ago and you sat at the bar at one particular seafood restaurant, state health officials say you may have been exposed to the coronavirus without knowing it.

The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services wrote Sunday that it knows of a positive case of COVID-19 at Jumpin’ Jay’s Fish Café on Congress Street in Portsmouth. As part of a contact tracing effort, health experts have already notified everyone whom they know to have been in close contact with that patient.

Health officials did not indicate whether any known community spread has occurred, but they wrote that anyone seated at the bar at Jumpin’ Jay’s on the following dates may have been exposed:

Wednesday, September 30 — 5:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Thursday, October 1 — 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Friday, October 2 — 5:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 3 — 5:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Sunday, October 4 — 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The New Hampshire DHHS is asking anyone who sat at the bar during any of those periods to call (603) 271-4496 for further guidance.