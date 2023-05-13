Health officials in New Hampshire say a laboratory error caused them to make a recall announcement last week for salad greens that are actually safe.

The greens come from lēf Farms, a hydroponics company based in Loudon. The company voluntarily launched a recall of a specific batch of Spice-brand packaged greens upon learning that the batch may have been contaminated with E.coli bacteria.

The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services is apologizing publicly to lēf Farms and to anyone who bought the mistakenly-recalled greens. Agency officials say this is the first time in more than 20 years that a false positive test from their lab resulted in a product recall.

The affected greens are sold at Hannaford and Market Basket stores in New Hampshire, Vermont and New York. They’re now returning to shelves at those stores.