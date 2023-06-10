Starting with the next school year, New Hampshire high school students will be put to a test that they’ll be required to pass in order to graduate.

Two years ago, Gov. Chris Sununu signed a law to make every Granite State student pass the citizenship test given to every new American. It takes effect in three weeks, on July 1.

High schoolers will have to earn a grade on the test of at least a 70 to pass it. As a result, the two-year state budget that lawmakers passed this week includes funding to create and publish a statewide civics textbook.