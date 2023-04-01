This summer, hikers will honor a college student who died in Grafton County back in November. They’ll climb peaks in New Hampshire to raise money for a foundation created by the family of Emily Sotelo.

“Emily’s Hike To Save A Life” will be on July 29. Hiking Buddies, a Granite State nonprofit group, is organizing the event. The proceeds will go to the Emily M. Sotelo Persistence and Safety Charitable Foundation, to hiking safety initiatives and to search and rescue teams.

Sotelo was from Westford, Massachusetts and was a student at Vanderbilt University who wanted to become a doctor. She went missing on Mount Lafayette in Franconia while trying to hike all 48 of New Hampshire’s 4,000-foot-high peaks. Sotelo’s body was found three days later on what would have been her 20th birthday.