Lawmakers in New Hampshire have narrowly approved a plan to allow a state-run monopoly on retail sales of marijuana for recreational use.

The House of Representatives has cleared a plan under which cannabis products could only be legally sold within New Hampshire’s state-owned Liquor & Wine Outlet stores. The State Senate still needs to approve the measure.

The upper chamber and Gov. Chris Sununu have both traditionally opposed recreational pot. However, the House voted earlier this year to legalize personal use and home cultivation of small amounts of the drug.