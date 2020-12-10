NH House Speaker Dick Hinch dies a week after swearing in

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire’s House Speaker Dick Hinch died Wednesday just a week after he was sworn in as leader of the state’s newly Republican-led Legislature.

He was 71.

Hinch, of Merrimack, was starting his seventh two-year term in the House. His death was announced by his office, which did not give any details of what it called “this unexpected tragedy.”

Republican Sen. Chuck Morse, who was sworn as Senate president last week, said he had been looking forward to serving with a colleague he considered a best friend.

Gov. Chris Sununu ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff and said he was profoundly sad to learn of Hinch’s death.