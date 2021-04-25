NH lawmakers pass bill requiring drivers who run over cats to report the incidents

In this July 27, 2018 photo provided by Daryl Abbas, Arrow, a cat whose death has inspired legislation to put cats on equal footing with dogs, at least when they are run over, sits in Salem, N.H. Arrow’s owner, New Hampshire State Rep. Daryl Abbas, is the sponsor of a bill that would require drivers who injure or kill cats to notify police or the animals’ owners. The reporting requirement already is in place for dogs. (Daryl Abbas via AP)

Anyone driving in New Hampshire who hits a dog is required by state law to report the incident to either police or the dog’s owner. There’s currently no such requirement for running over a cat, but lawmakers want to create one.

The New Hampshire State Senate has passed a bill that would create just such a requirement. When the House passed the same bill earlier this month, it had the official name of Arrow’s Law. The name honored a cat belonging to the bill’s House sponsor that was run over and killed near his home in July 2019.

When senators passed the measure on Thursday by a margin of 20-4, they removed the Arrow’s Law title from it. This step means the bill has to return to the House to be taken up again before it can go to Gov. Chris Sununu’s desk for his signature.