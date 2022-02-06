Many of New Hampshire’s college students may soon be put to a that they’d have to pass in order to graduate. It’s the citizenship test given to every new American.

The New Hampshire State Senate has passed a bill requiring students at the Granite State’s public colleges and universities to pass the citizenship exam. The House had already passed that measure. If Gov. Chris Sununu signs it, the graduation requirement would kick in next January.

High school students in the Granite State will be required to pass that test, starting in July of next year. It’s a result of a law the governor signed last summer.