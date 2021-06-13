NH lawmakers pass stiffer penalties for repeat drunk drivers

An effort in New Hampshire to strengthening penalties for repeat drunk drivers is heading to Gov. Chris Sununu’s desk.

The state House of Representatives has approved the Senate’s version of Tyler Shaw’s Law. Tyler Shaw, 20, of Concord died in 2018 when a repeat drunk driver sped off of a highway exit, through a stop sign and into his truck.

The bill would increase penalties to 10 to 20 years in prison for drunk drivers who kill or maim someone after a prior conviction for driving while intoxicated. The governor has said he plans to sign it.