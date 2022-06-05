Police in New Hampshire are expanding their use of dashboard and body cameras. It’s one of the recommendations of a law enforcement accountability commission Gov. Chris Sununu created two years ago after the murder in Minneapolis of George Floyd.

This week, the New Hampshire Executive Council approved $720,000 in matching funds to allow 29 local police agencies to buy cameras. The matching funds will also reimburse the agencies for the costs of storing the video recorded by their cameras.

The governor also said this week that more than 250 New Hampshire State Police cruisers have been equipped with front-facing and backseat cameras. Furthermore, nearly all state police units have been outfitted with body cameras as well.