The U.S. Capitol is seen in Washington, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

A man from Franklin, New Hampshire is charged with threatening to kill a U.S. Senator.

Prosecutors say Brian Landry, 66, has admitted to calling a senator’s district field office last month. He reportedly told investigators he didn’t remember exactly what he said.

However, the New Hampshire U.S. Attorney’s Office accuses Landry of saying in a voice mail that he’s a veteran sniper and that he would come kill the senator if they didn’t change their ways. Landry made an initial court appearance in the case on Friday.

There’s no indication of which senator Landry is accused of threatening to kill, but federal officials allege his voice mail included the words “you’re a dead man walking”. This appears to rule out New Hampshire Democratic Sens. Maggie Hassan and Jeanne Shaheen.