Montpelier, VT — 34-year-old Wayne Miller of Claremont, NH was arraigned in Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division to two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

The Vermont Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force discovered that Miller uploaded child sexual abuse material to a Google account. He pleaded not guilty and is being held without bail pending a weight of evidence hearing. Miller has also been charged with the production of CSAM.