A man from Sullivan County, New Hampshire has died from injuries he sustained in a motorcycle crash in the Northeast Kingdom nearly two months ago.

Vermont State Police say Michael Flanagan, 49, of Newport, New Hampshire has died at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. He crashed his motorcycle into a ditch on DC Road in Granby, Vermont on June 29.

Troopers say no other vehicles were involved. Flanagan had been in critical condition at DHMC since the crash. There was no indication Sunday night of exactly when he died.