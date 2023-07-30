Lindsay Groves, 38, of Hudson, NH and Stacie Laughton, 39, of Nashua, NH have been indicted in a child pornography-related case. (Photos courtesy AP)

A federal grand jury has indicted two people from New Hampshire in a child pornography-related case, one of whom is a former state lawmaker.

Federal prosecutors say the two are Lindsay Groves, 38, of Hudson and Stacie Laughton, 39, of Nashua. Groves is accused of taking nude photos of children at a day care center in Massachusetts and texting the pictures to Laughton.

Groves and Laughton are both charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of children. Groves is also charged by herself with distribution of child pornography.

The two are former romantic partners. The Associated Press reports that Laughton resigned from the New Hampshire House of Representatives last December after being charged with stalking Groves.