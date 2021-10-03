NH room, meal and auto rental tax reduced to 8.5%

Dining out, renting a car and staying overnight in New Hampshire just got a little bit less expensive.

The Granite State’s tax on hotel rooms, meals and auto rentals has been reduced from 9% to 8.5%. The tax cut, which took effect on Friday, was part of the state budget that Gov. Chris Sununu signed in June.

Under the new rate, a restaurant meal valued at $24 is now taxed 12 cents less than it was previously. In another part of the new budget, the governor said that New Hampshire cities and towns will also see an increase in the state revenue that gets shared with them.