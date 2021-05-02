NH Senate votes to raise statute of limitations on assault against children

New Hampshire lawmakers are trying to expand the statute of limitations for prosecuting assaults against children.

The state Senate has voted unanimously to allow prosecution for first-degree and second-degree assault up to the victim’s 21st birthday, regardless of when the incident took place. Under current Granite State law, first-degree or second-degree charges must be brought within six years of the assault, no matter how old the victim is.

The bill, which would take effect next January, now goes back to the House. It voted last month to allow such prosecutions until a victim turns 24 instead of 21. The differing versions need to be reconciled before the measure can go to Gov. Chris Sununu’s desk.