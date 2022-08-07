DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Democrats are poised to boot Iowa from its traditional lead-off spot in the presidential nominating calendar in 2024.

It’s part of a broader effort to better reflect the party’s deeply diverse electorate by allowing less overwhelmingly white states to vote first. The Democratic National Committee rule-making arm is delaying the decision until after the November midterm election.

But rules committee members say the party is leaning toward having either New Hampshire or Nevada go first — or perhaps on the same day. South Carolina would move from fourth to third. That’d free up a larger, midwestern state to perhaps go next, with Michigan and Minnesota making strong cases.

New Hampshire Democratic National Committeeman Bill Shaheen said he didn’t know what would’ve happened if the rules committee vote wasn’t postponed, but cheered it as “one more chance to show what kind of state we are.”

When the DNC approved shaking up the primary calendar ahead of 2008, it called for Nevada’s caucus after Iowa and before New Hampshire, only to see New Hampshire move up its primary. Shaheen said his state might do similar this time, regardless of the party’s decision.

“We’re going to do the first primary whether the DNC recognizes it or not,” said Shaheen whose wife, Jeanne, is a senator. “There’s a great likelihood of that.”