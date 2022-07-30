The state of New Hampshire is the latest government entity trying to hold pharmacy chains accountable for fueling the opioid crisis.

A new lawsuit from Attorney General John Formella targets CVS, Rite Aid, Walgreens and their subsidiaries. He accuses them of openly disregarding their duty to protect public health and safety by failing to stop suspicious prescriptions and drug diversions.

In the court documents, Formella refers to the pharmacy chains as “the last link in the opioid supply chain and the critical gatekeeper between dangerous opioid narcotics and the public”. Most local and state government lawsuits over opioids have gone after companies that make them.