The New Hampshire Supreme Court has ordered a taxpayer-funded report into alleged excessive force by a Canaan police officer to be made public, according to the Valley News.

A woman accused Officer Samuel Provenza of assaulting her during a November 2017 traffic stop when she didn’t give him her license and registration quickly enough. She needed an ambulance following the incident and, eventually, knee surgery at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.

Provenza, at the time a Canaan Police Department officer, denied using excessive force. He’s now a New Hampshire State Police trooper. The town paid for an investigation of the matter but denied a request from a journalist for a copy of the findings. The American Civil Liberties Union sued the town in response.