New Hampshire officials want to know what led up to a severe injury Saturday for a theme park employee in Coos County.

According to the State Fire Marshal’s office, an unnamed 51-year-old man fell suddenly off of a platform at Santa’s Village in Jefferson while a roller coaster was moving. It wasn’t clear just when on Saturday this happened. There was also no indication if the man was performing his job duties at the time.

Other park employees reported the incident. At last report, the Santa’s Village worker was at a hospital for treatment. Amusement ride safety investigators are inspecting the roller coaster.