NH updates its anti-homelessness plan for first time since 2006

New Hampshire has just updated its statewide strategic plan for fighting homelessness for the first time in 15 years.

The New Hampshire Council on Housing Stability is calling for 13,500 new units of affordable housing to be built in the Granite State by 2024 in order to help make homelessness “rare, brief and one-time”. The council had been working for the last six months to develop the new plan.

The document’s recommendations include promoting new housing development, reducing barriers to affordable housing and using a data-driven approach to understand regional needs.