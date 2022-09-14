Burlington, VT — On Wednesday, Mayor Miro Weinberger announced the appointment of a new Director of Aviation at the Burlington International Airport.

Acting Director of Aviation Nicolas Longo will undergo the final City Council confirmation meeting this coming Monday. Weinberger says the City Council went through a “rigorous and competitive” search process and notes that Longo has a wide range of aviation experience that qualified him for the position.

Longo’s appointment has the support of much of the airport staff.

“I am committed to working with our communities, with you, to showcase this amazing place,” said Longo. “We have an incredible amount of work to do, to be the best stewards for our community.”

Longo, who is also a licensed pilot, joined the airport back in 2013 as an office assistant and grant administrator. He has been serving as the Acting Director of Aviation for the last year.

If Longo is approved by City Council on Monday, he will immediately take over the new role.