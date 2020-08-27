Live: Night three of the RNC with speakers Rep. Elise Stefanik, Kellyanne Conway, and Mike Pence

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Elise Stefanik, Kellyanne Conway, and Vice President Mike Pence are scheduled to speak at tonights Republican National Convention.

Stefanik gained President Trump’s attention last November during the House impeachment hearings, leading him to tweet that she is “a new Republican star”

Other speakers include Kellyanne Conway, and Mike Pence.

Earlier this week Kellyanne Conway announced her leaving the White House at the end of the month. Conway said she needed to spend time with her children in a resignation letter that she posted Sunday night.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending

Trending Stories

Latest Coronavirus Headlines

More Coronavirus

SkyTracker Weather Blog

More SkyTracker Blog