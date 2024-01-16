Bretton Woods, NH– The day after falling in third place behind Former President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in the Iowa Caucuses, Nikki Haley wasted no time traveling to the Granite State to campaign before the First in the Nation Primary.

Despite the snowy night in Bretton Woods, Haley rallied at the historic Mount Washington Resort. She has events planned in New Hampshire over the next few days as she aims to keep up her momentum, as polls have her just single digits behind Trump.

Haley faced a large crowd Tuesday night, but it wasn’t her first appearance since Trump won the Iowa Caucuses. However, the former UN ambassador says she’s happy with the outcome, saying she left a strong mark.

“We congratulate Donald Trump, but New Hampshire is a totally different ball game,” says Haley. “Our goal was to be strong in Iowa, we were. It’s to get stronger in New Hampshire, we’ll do that. It’s to go to my sweet state of South Carolina and continue to get stronger, that’s what we’re going to focus on.”

Haley has a busy campaign schedule in the days before the Republican Primary. New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu says Haley is reaching parts of the Granite State other candidates are not.

“A lot of the other candidates might just focus on the southern parts of the state, not Nikki, she wants to go town to town, person to person, and over the next six days, it’s going to be a wild ride,” says Sununu.

After saying she doesn’t want to debate DeSantis for a sixth time, Haley went after Trump for shying away from the debates.

“It’s go time, let’s go, get on that stage, you can’t hide forever, it is time for us to debate,” says Haley. “The people of New Hampshire want to see the issues played out, they want to see us fight for them, and I’m willing to do it, and if he’s not, we’re going to keep doing this all the way until the end, but I think it’s a mistake on his part.”

In her rally to Granite Staters, Haley spoke of issues she’s long been campaigning on; the economy, education, border patrol, and services for veterans.

Looking ahead to the General Election, Nikki Haley adds, “we have 70% of Americans who don’t want to see a Trump-Biden rematch. We want to focus on things that matter.”